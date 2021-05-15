Ellevest Inc. Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649,669 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $135,287,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.74 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $98,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

