Ellevest Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 253.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 in the last ninety days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

