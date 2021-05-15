Ellevest Inc. Invests $63,000 in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $28.86.

