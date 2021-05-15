Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $602.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $248.81 and a 52-week high of $669.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.26. The firm has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.