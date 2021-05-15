Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $118,753.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,428,783 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

