Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

