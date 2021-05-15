Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $9,022,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 41,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 731.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 124,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

