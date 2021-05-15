Empty Set Dollar Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $49.31 million and $125,569.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

