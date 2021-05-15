Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,819,000 after buying an additional 2,501,742 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. 5,452,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

