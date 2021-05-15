Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 37.8% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.