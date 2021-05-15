EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.29.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after buying an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 41,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

