Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.99. Enservco has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENSV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

