Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $5,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

