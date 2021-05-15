Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 402,654 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,093,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 20.32% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $179,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of IVLU opened at $26.47 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80.

