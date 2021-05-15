Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 943,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $259,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $269.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.30 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.