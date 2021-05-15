Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $198,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $102.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

