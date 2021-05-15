Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 19,131 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $162,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $441.62 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

