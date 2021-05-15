Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Intuit worth $153,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 181,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in Intuit by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Intuit by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 170,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

INTU stock opened at $417.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

