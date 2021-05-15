EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

NYSE EOG opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

