Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 93,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Get Equillium alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.