Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.92) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

APLT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 105.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 748,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 383,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,144 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 19.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 66,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $30,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,215 shares of company stock valued at $160,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

