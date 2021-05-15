Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $4.79 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

