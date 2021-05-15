Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Euronav posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $290,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,339.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,878 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 567.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 125,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. 1,133,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,822. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

