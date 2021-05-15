Everest (ID) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.65 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Everest has a market capitalization of $63.65 million and $1.34 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everest has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00097871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $266.52 or 0.00544866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00235498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.54 or 0.01231812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.65 or 0.01201363 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

