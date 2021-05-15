Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.55

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.55 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Everest Re Group has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $271.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $157.35 and a one year high of $281.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

