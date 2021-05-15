Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 15,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

