Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 7,500 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00.

TELA opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.65.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. On average, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

