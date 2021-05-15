Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 10,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.

On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.

On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00.

TELA stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.