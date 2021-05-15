Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 10,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.
- On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,506.25.
- On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.
- On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.02.
- On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00.
TELA stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
