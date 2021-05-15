Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised Demant A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Demant A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Demant A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS WILLF opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

