Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.88.

Extendicare stock opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$724.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.77.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 80.13%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

