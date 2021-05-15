Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $60.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

