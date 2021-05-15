F-star Therapeutics (FSTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FSTX stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.