Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s 9th Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $68,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $308.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.66. The firm has a market cap of $876.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.69 and a twelve month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock worth $543,294,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

