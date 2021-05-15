Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

FSLY stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $664,900.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,123,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

