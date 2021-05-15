Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FTHM traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 129,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,570. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. Fathom has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

