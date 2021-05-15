Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 92,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,434,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Federal Signal by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

