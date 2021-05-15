Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Reaches $0.97

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001994 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $20.93 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00092751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.00570453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00238929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004727 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.76 or 0.01173707 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.93 or 0.01204851 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

