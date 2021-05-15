Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FENC opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.67.

FENC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

