FibroGen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,340 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 168 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 34.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 803,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after acquiring an additional 207,791 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in FibroGen by 10.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

