Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $413.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $663,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 242,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

