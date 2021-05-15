Field & Main Bank Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
