Field & Main Bank Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,286.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3,203.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price (up previously from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

