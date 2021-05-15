Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 5,378 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

