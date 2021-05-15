Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 241,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 30.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 363,872 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.53.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.