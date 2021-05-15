Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SDG stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69.

