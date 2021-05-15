Financial Partners Group Inc Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.