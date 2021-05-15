Financial Partners Group Inc Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.77. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

