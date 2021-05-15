Fireball Hits Market Cap of $225,762.44 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. Fireball has a total market cap of $225,762.44 and approximately $21,522.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fireball coin can now be bought for approximately $11.28 or 0.00022708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00126489 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,022 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.