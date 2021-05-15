Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Raised to C$15.50 at TD Securities

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.96, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.44 and a 1 year high of C$14.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$452.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.35.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$11.72 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

