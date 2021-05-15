First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

