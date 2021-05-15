First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $12.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at $747,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,413. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

