First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Brokerages expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to post sales of $152.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.